Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane and Future’s “F**k The World” [PHOTOS]

After dropping his new song “F**k The World” off of his new mixtape, Trap God, it looks like it is getting the real single treatment with a new video. 57th Ave gathered up some of the photos via Instagram and a couple of tweets of the behind the scenes of the video with Gucci Mane and the auto-tune Moses, Future.

Gooch and the astronaut take a coup of lovely ladies on top of mountains and a mansion for this video. Nothing quite says “f**k the world” as much as Gucci Mane going fishing in his own bathtub. Got to love the Ice Cream Man. Hit the jump to take a look at all of the photos from the “F**k The World” video shoot.

