Big K.R.I.T. Defends Yelawolf’s Rap Talents On The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. paid a visit to The Breakfast Club and updated us on his current goings on. The Mississippi rapper discussed the promotion of his Def Jam debut, Live From The Underground, and the tour of the same name he is currently on, representing for his hometown and about his friendship with his “mentor” David Banner. K.R.I.T. also defended working with Yelawolf (they plan to drop a collaborative project called Country Cuzzins) against Charlamagne, who is not a fan of the Shady Records rapper.

“Once you break down the lyrical content, the homie got something to say,” K.R.I.T. told Charlamagne of Yelwolf. “You got to listen, though.”

Jumping off from there, K.R.I.T. talked about succeeding despite not “looking like a rapper,” whatever that means.



“Man I been hearing that for years, that I didn’t look like a rapper nor a star,” said Big K.R.I.T. “Cause I didn’t wear jewelry, I still rock my wood chain. It just is what it is. That has nothing to do with how my music sounds. That’s why the first few covers I put my name and some sort of art involved. Listen to this music, man. It’s about the music.”

Watch the rest of K.R.I.T.’s candid interview with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee below.

Photo: Power 105.1