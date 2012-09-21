Royal Flush, Mr. Cheeks & Mic Geronimo – “Radio” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

When you read that line up you may asked yourself, “What year is this?” Veteran Queens rappers Royal Flush, Mr. Cheeks and Mic Geronimo team for a new song called “Radio.” Opening with a Flash Gordon sample, the track flips hard drums and a James Brown sample (we know, but we won’t tell) for these OG MCs to get busy over.

No official word on who produced or where this new cut will land, but don’t expect it to get any burn on mainstream radio. Satellite and college stations should definitely look out, though. Also, Royal Flush’s debut, Ghetto Millionaire, is a highly slept on gem. Trust us on this; it’s on Spotify.

Listen to and download “Radio” after the break.

[Spotted at Nah Right via DaJaz1]

Download: Royal Flush, Mr. Cheeks & Mic Geronimo – “Radio”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Make It Rain At Diamond Strip Club In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane and Future’s “F**k The World” [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Beyoncé Hold President Obama Fundraiser In NYC [PHOTOS]

• Dart Throwing: U-God Of The Wu-Tang Clan’s 10 Greatest Verses

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Album

• Get Rich: A Timeline of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Biggest Business Ventures

• 10 Awesome Rapper-Inspired Tumblr Pages [PHOTOS]

• 7 Awkward Moments From Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

—

Photo: Mic Geronimo