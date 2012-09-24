Behind The Scenes Of Big Sean & Meek Mill’s “Burn” [PHOTOS]

You know the old saying, better late than never, right? More than a few months after “Burn” made its debut as a part of Meek Mill’s latest mixtape, Dreamchasers 2, the Philly rapper teams with Big Sean to film the video for the song. As it turns out, “Burn” will be released as a single for Meek Mill‘s debut album under Maybach Music Group/Warner Bros. called Dreams And Nightmares.

Courtesy of the everyday freelance photographers that are known as Instagram users, we have a nice couple of shots from behind the scenes of Meek Mill and Big Sean’s verse-trading barrage. Big Sean hangs with some fly women and a crocodile, while Meek Mill handles his business and mean mugs for the cameras. Hit the jump to check out some photos from behind the scenes of “Burn.”

Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares hits stores on October 30th.

Photos: Instagram

Props: Rap-Up

