Freddie Gibbs ft. Curren$y – “Tell A Friend” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs‘ Baby Face Killa, hosted by DJ Drama, hits the internet tomorrow. As reported earlier, you can cop the No-DJ version of the album on iTunes for a fee. This record, “Tell A Friend” featuring Curren$y, doesn’t have DJ Drama talking over it but it doesn’t take away from the quality of the record.

This airy jam features a cut up sample of Jay-Z voice over some dope instrumentals. If patience is a virtue, Gangsta Gibbs is about to deliver tenfold with this new project. After the jump get a listen to Spitta and Freddie going in on “Tell A Friend.”

