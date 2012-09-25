Frank Ocean Performs At The Vitamin Water “Uncapped” Concert [VIDEO]

Last night in the Lower East Side of New York City, Frank Ocean and Bon Iver closed out the vitaminwater #Uncapped series. After traveling around the country with artists like Wale, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar The-Dream and more, Frank was the last performer of the summer long series.

The channel ORANGE creator remained motionless throughout the captured footage as he performed songs like “Swim Good,” “Novacane,” “Summer Remains” and “Pyramids” for those in attendance. Ocean suprised his fans before the show by releasing a song called “Blue Whale” on his tumblr page, a rap record at that.

After Ocean’s performance, Bon Iver took the stage and performed to a capacity crowd to conclude the #uncapped series. Check below to see footage from Frank’s performance courtesy of Miss Info.

