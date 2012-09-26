DMX Calls Fredro Starr “A Midget”

Fredro Starr (Onyx) and DMX are beefing. Few people really care, but TMZ asked the “Get At Me Dog” rapper about the situation and, as you should expect, his answers were very forthright and comical.

DMX is returning fire in his war with Onyx rapper Fredro Starr — telling TMZ, he ain’t one bit afraid of the guy’s death threats … claiming, Starr’s “a midget” who “can’t even reach my knee.” X tells us, “I am not worried about him … All he is is a sitcom Moesha gangsta. He should just stick to being a reality gangsta cause that’s about all he’s good for.” (FYI, Starr appeared on the show “Moesha” back in the 90s.)

Last week, Fredro Starr released a video where he dissed Dark Man X. “This ni–a X talking Shyte right, if he ever try it again/He be a front of the firing pen/If his crew front, there be a lot of dying men/At the funeral, family and crying friends,” he spits. “Let’s get back to the money, we go together like tire and rims/You wanna ball? We can go as high as the rim/So much weed smoke, time to call the firemen.”

Fredro told Forbez DVD that his issue stemmed from X trying to portray him as a “sucka for love type of dude” which all goes back to some groupie that the Yonkers rapper allegedly got pregnant. You can’t make this stuff up.

Check out Fredro’s video on the next page. But hey X, the politically correct term is “little person,” okay?

Photo: TMZ

