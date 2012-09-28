J. Cole & Major Lazer – “Get Free ColeWorld” [LISTEN]

It’s been a full year since J. Cole dropped his debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story. To celebrate that, Cole along with Diplo and Major Lazer drop this new record, “Get Free ColeWorld.”A little bit of a different sound from the Carolina native, but the bars are still as stellar as ever. On this record, he speaks on lying politicians, producing his records on his albums, and the process of making a mainstream single in order to get you to listen to the entire album. The RocNation product goes a little left field here, but it is still a pretty dope effort. The song, “Get Free Cole World” is a remix of Major Lazer and Amber Coffman’s “Get Free” and features an outro about keeping it real from Tupac Shakur. Check out the new record below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• T.I. & Lil Wayne Kick It In New Orleans For Their “Ball” Video [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems Ever [LISTEN]

• Money To Blow: 8 Athletes Who Lost Their Fortunes Because Of Dumb Sh-t [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Ernest Estime