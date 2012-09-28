Jay-Z Debuts 40/40 Club In Barclays Center w/ Rihanna, ?uestlove, J. Cole & More [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Last night (September 28th), was the grand opening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in the Brooklyn Nets’ brand new arena, the Barclays Center. Roc Nation clients Rihanna and J. Cole, as well as ?uestlove, Lyor Cohen, Deron Williams and more, were also on hand to celebrate the grand opening of 40/40’s new location, which looks out onto the arena’s basketball court. Hova spoke to media briefly about what the new stadium means to his city.

“I walked around here earlier and I just seen everybody busy and at work trying to finish up and it was a great feeling,” Jay-Z told the assembled press, including MTV News. “A guy stopped me in the hallway and he was like, ‘Man this is a great thing for New York City.’ And that’s what the whole thing was about.”

It has been a prolific and busy past couple of weeks for Mr. Carter. On Tuesday, September 18th, he and his wife Beyoncé held a fundraiser for Barack Obama at the OG 40/40 in Manhattan and this past Wednesday night hosted a launch party for the NBA 2K13 video game, that he happens to be executive producing, in the same spot. Tonight, he officially opens the Barclays Center with the first of eight headlining concerts.

Check out some photos of Jigga’s guests, including plenty of Rihanna, and his new sports bar, in the gallery below.

Photos: Getty

