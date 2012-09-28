A$AP Rocky & A$AP Mob Hit NYC For The LongLiveA$AP Tour w/ Danny Brown & ScHoolboy Q [VIDEO]

Last night, fans turned up with A$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob at New York City’s Roseland Ballroom for their hometown stop of the “LongLiveA$AP” Tour, with a greater emphasis on “turned up.” Along with the aforementioned A$AP crew, frequent collaborators ScHoolboy Q and Danny Brown, who are on the tour as well, also mobbed out with the motley group of crowd surfing, middle finger flaunting fans in attendance. Luckily for us, the good folks at BlowHipHop TV and EME Takeover were there to catch some footage.

Each act performed a range of their cult classic records, but the A$AP Mob felt the need to go the extra mile for their hometown. A$AP Rocky went as far as performing everything from his verse on his recent Rihanna collab to an array of Lords Never Worry standouts.

Check out some footage from the trippy show below.

Photo: YouTube