Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, E-40 & More On BET’s Hip-Hop Awards Cypher [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Quik, Xzibit, YG, Kurupt and E-40 all jump into the ring for a west coast edition of the BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher. The award show, which will air on October 9th, is being taped this weekend in Atlanta, GA.

To get you excited for the awards show, BET drops this 30 second preview of the cypher that will continue in tradition of past BET Hip-Hop Award Shows. Although DJ Premier is present at the cypher, the West Coast giants opt for a real old school vibe as DJ Quik takes it back to the lunch tables by letting his fists do the talking. If this is any indication, just like year’s past we should be in for a real treat.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• T.I. & Lil Wayne Kick It In New Orleans For Their “Ball” Video [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube