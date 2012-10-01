Kendrick Lamar Previews Hit-Boy Produced Track In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar’s already stellar year reached a new plateua at Saturday’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, when the Compton MC won Lyricist Of The Year honors over the likes of good friend J.Cole, Jay-Z, Nas and Kanye West. Following the award ceremony, K. Dot hit the stage at ATL’s Tabernacle for his BET Music Matters tour, where he thanked fans for support by previewing a Hit-Boy produced track that will appear on his forthcoming debut, good kid, m.A.A.d. city.

Only a few privileged ears had a chance to listen to the track at a listening party in New York City a few weeks ago, so unsuspecting fans were both surprised and ecstatic to hear Kendrick spit on a beat featuring Hit-Boy’s patented bounce and 808 thumps.

Check out footage of the track and Kendrick Lamar thanking fans for their ample support below.

Photo: Taste Makerz