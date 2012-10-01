Exclusive: E-40 Announces Release Date For The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 4, 5, & 6 [VIDEO]

E-40 is one of the most prolific rappers of all time. After dropping a triple album, The Block Brochure: 1, 2, and 3, he is gearing up to drop the fourth, fifth and sixth installments of those albums after dropping his Too $hort assisted albums, The History Channel: Mob Music & Function Music.

“The grip don’t quit man, so The Block Brochure: 4, 5 and 6 that’s finna drop March 26th,” E-40 tells Hip-Hop Wired. “November 6th, it’s E-40, Too $hort, History, Mob Music and Function Music. That’s official like a military whistle.”

Forty Water also talks about the marathon of videos he contiues to drop off of The Block Brochure: 1, 2, and 3, the latest including “We In This Thing, Bruh” with Big Sean. Check out the full interview below.

