Jay-Z Addresses Brooklyn Nets Ownership Stake Criticsm [VIDEO]

On the third day of Jay-Z’s eight day stretch of shows at the Barclays Center, the Jigga man responded to criticsm of his minor stake in the Brooklyn Nets. Although Hov’s influence has for outreached the percentage of his stake with his say in the arena and team’s design and, Hov fired back at the critics.“I look out here and see how far we’ve come. Still got a long way to go because everybody wants to diminish your accomplishements,” Jay-Z said to a sold out crowd.

“I look in the paper and I see ‘he only owns 1/15th of…first of I don’t know where they get that number from. But I’m cool with it. I know it’s not about me it’s about y’all. They know if you see me standing here, they know it’s possible to achieve great things and will continue to do so. Don’t let anybody diminish your accomplishments. It’s our motherf**king time now.”

Jigga went on to fittingly perform “99 Problems,” off of The Black Album. Check out the footage below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

Props: RR