Fat Joe Says He Squashed Beef With 50 Cent For Chris Lighty & For Hip-Hop [LISTEN]

One of the highlights of the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards, set to air on October 9th, will be a tribute the late Chris Lighty that featured performances froom Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest, 50 Cent and Fat Joe. The fact that Joe Crack and Fif shared the same stage after being the bitterest of rivals was shocking to say the least. Calling in to Philly Hot 107.9, Fat Joe relayed how and why he came to a truce with 50, and it all starts with “Baby Chris.”

“The same guy who discovered him discovered me, Chris Lighty,” explained the Boogie Down rapper. “And Chris Lighty I owe him everything because I used to hustle big time in the Bronx. Out of 5o of us I’m the only one [that] got away cause I got legit. Everybody else got like 75 years in jail, God bless ’em. So he literally saved me life.”

Fat Joe then said that he didn’t plan to squash beef with 50, since Lighty had tried for years to do so. But while at the Atlanta Civic center to perform, the Queens rapper extended an olive branch.

“While we was there, 50 whispered some thing in my ear that was gentleman like,” said Joe. “I’m a gentleman, I don’t dislike people. I’m one of the most loveable dudes in Hip-Hop, believe it or not. So he just said the right things man were, you know, and then a handshake [was] involved and that was that. Two grown men to say, Yo, this if for Chris Lighty, this is for Hip-Hop, let’s move on with our lives.”

Listen to the rest of the interview below.

Photo: Instagram