Kendrick Lamar And The Roots Perform “Swimming Pools” On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

Anytime a rapper is a guest on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, it is must see television simply because it has the best house band in the entire world. Last night, Kendrick Lamar was the latest rapper to join the ranks to rock out with Questlove and crew.

K. Dot was in town to perform his latest single “Swimming Pools (Drank)” on the show, making his late night television debut on the popular talk show. The Roots put their own amazing spin on to the popular song, which will be featured on his debut album good kid, m.A.A.d. city.

The album is available for pre-order right here, but until the album is in your hands check below for his performance on Fallon.

Photo: NBC