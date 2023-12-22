Lil Mabu & Fivio Foreign “Teach Me How To Drill,” Teejay ft. French Montana “Drift Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 12.22.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few years ago the Drill Rap genre took New York City by storm and though many rappers came and went, Fivio Foreign established himself as the top dog on that scene and now it seems he’s ready to take a pup under his wing.

In the visuals to “Teach Me How To Drill,” Fivio Foreign takes on the role of Professor Drill and gives a young white impressionable student in Lil Mabu a taste of life in the hood by giving him a quick tour of the urban life as they trade bars during the lesson. Lil Mabu got some sh*t. Not bad, Ben Affleck (Role Modelsreference).

Meanwhile, in another hood, Teejay and French Montana show they’re not strangers to the ways of the streets, and in their clip to “Drift Remix” the two men hit the streets of New York before posting up in an underpass and get things lit with their respective crews.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BigXthaPlug featuring Offset, Mozzy, and more.

LIL MABU & FIVIO FOREIGN – “TEACH ME HOW TO DRILL”

TEEJAY FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “DRIFT REMIX”

BIGXTHAPLUG FT. OFFSET – “CLIMATE”

MOZZY – “MISS BIG BRUH”

WONDERBREADPORTER – “I WANT IT ALL”

CASKEY – “HEY BIG HEAD”

SAUCE WALKA & FREEWAY – “SWITCHES & AR’S”

GEEZEL – “RHYME DIFFERENT”