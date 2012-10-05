Joell Ortiz – “Yuck” Freestyle [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Joell Ortiz puts the pressure on other MCs with his latest freestyle using Dos Chainz’s trunk rattling B.O.A.T.S. intro, “Yuck.” This verse is just another notch on Joell Ortiz’s belt, and with good reasoning. The familiar know that the Brooklyn MC has actually been decimating tracks left and right even more than usual. See “Tick, Tock” if you’re a non-believer

Fans looking to hear more quotables from Joell Ortiz should be sure to cop Slaughterhouse‘s recently released second LP welcome to: OUR HOUSE available on iTunes now. In the mean time, nod your head to the “Yuck” freestyle below.

Photo: IFWT