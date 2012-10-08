Xzibit ft. Wiz Khalifa, David Banner & Brevi – “Enjoy The Night” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

X to the Z, Xzibit gets up with Wiz Khalifa and David Banner on the beat for the new joint, “Enjoy The Night” off of his new album, Napalm. Brevi sings the hook on this song that implores you to “get f***ed up and enjoy the night.”

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Xzibit, since those Pimp My Ride checks had the kid eating pretty lovely, but now the West Coast staple is back to remind people he is still a problem behind the mic. You can bare witness to that tomorrow night as Xzibit joins DJ Quik, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, E-40 and more on the west coast cypher of the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Until then, get a listen of Xzibit’s new joint and make sure to pre-order his new album, Napalm, which hits stores tomorrow.

DOWNLOAD: Xzibit ft. Wiz Khalifa, David Banner & Brevi – “Enjoy The Night”

Photo: Getty