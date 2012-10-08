DJ Scream ft. 2 Chainz, Future, Waka Flocka, Yo Gotti & Gucci Mane – “Hoodrich Anthem” [VIDEO]

DJ Scream’s “Hood Rich Anthem” gets the green screen treatment with help from 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, Yo Gotti & Gucci Mane. There is fake destruction all abound as some of the southern’s finest mean-mug for the lens.

DJ Scream’s album Long Live The Hustle is still scheduled for a November 20th release date, despite Scream saying that the album was “coming soon” at the end of the video (code word for: my joint’s getting pushed back).

The MMG/Warner Bros. project will feature Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Ca$h Out, Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka, Bun B, Future, Stuey Rock, more. Check out the video for the “Hoodrich Anthem” down below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jay-Z Rides The Train, Is Joined By Beyoncé At Barclays Center Finale [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Producers In Hip-Hop Right Now

• When Keeping It Rap Goes Wrong: 10 Cases Of Rap Music Putting People In Bad Situations

• Bangin Candy: The Lovely Briana Loyd [PHOTOS]

• More Footage Of Gunplay vs. G-Unit Fight Surfaces; Mike Knox Speaks [VIDEOS]

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery