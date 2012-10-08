Dr. Dre Presents Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

When Dr. Dre goes all in behind a rapper, he has a tendency to create legends. As evident in this commercial for g.o.o.d. kid m.A.A.d. city, Dr. Dre reminds you of his track record with Eminem, 50 Cent and The Game(?).

If this album is as successful as the predecessors debut albums, it is a safe bet that the good doctor will never, ever, ever release Detox. At this point, why would he? The top man of the 2012 Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings list introduces his newest star player in the video below.

g.o.o.d. kid m.A.A.d. city hits stores on October 24th.

