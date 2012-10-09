2 Chainz ft. Kanye West, Rick Ross and Diddy – “Birthday Song (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Rick Ross’ new jacking-for-beats style mixtape, The Black Bar Mitzvah hit the net last night. One of the few songs missing on the free tape is a version of “Birthday Song” which features a verse from the king of stunt lyrics, Sean “Diddy” Combs. This version is complete with the original verses from Kanye West and 2 Chainz and new verses from Puff and Rozay.

If Puff’s goal was to make you feel poor in his verse (like he always tends to do) it seems like he succeeds once again. Get a listen to this unheard verse off of The Black Bar Mitzvah, which is available right now. Thanks for making us feel poor again, Puff. We love you for it.

Props: DDot