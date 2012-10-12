Gucci Mane ft. Birdman – “Get Lost” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane keeps the momentum going as he teams up with Birdman to release another video from his Trap God mixtape. Dropping on October 17th, Trap God will be the first mixtape to drop on Worldstartapes.com, a subsidiary of Worldstarhiphop.com

This video features the two often hard to understand rappers get together and stunt hard in this video and keep the wheels rolling in the video for “Get Lost.” Gucci Dibiase also known as Gucci La Flare keeps it as basic as humanely possible in this new video. Seriously, throw a random thought into one of the videos, please. Something, anything?

Trap God hits Worldstartapes.com on October 17th.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• RZA’s The Man With The Iron Fists Soundtrack & Score Deluxe Vinyl Packaging [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z, Will Smith, Victor Cruz And More Attend Meek Mill’s Listening Session [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• The Game Is Getting Hitched On TV, Marrying The Game Premieres On VH1 In November [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Meek Mill’s Dreams And Nightmares Album

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: WSHH