Iggy Azalea Shoots Campaign For House Of Holland Eyewear [PHOTOS]

Iggy Azalea is putting her best modeling foot forward for her first major ad campaign. The Aussie import, is the new face of House of Holland eyewear, a line rocked by the likes of Rihanna, Rita Ora and more.

According to Rap-Up.com, Azalea shot the colorful photos in Southern California, overlooking the infamous Hollywood sign. Photographer Matt Irwin helmed the shoot, while the line features 11-different shapes of sunglasses for the 22-piece collection, featuring names like Raise the Roof, and Sideburns.

Henry Holland, the company’s founder, praised Azalea as being a natural fit for the line. “Iggy is super hot in every sense and is the perfect fit for House of Holland eyewear,” he said.

Modeling is an obvious addendum to the 22-year-old’s growing list of career priorities. The incredibly photogenic first lady of Grand Hustle, inked a deal with Wilhelmena Models earlier in the year, and has plans of possibly getting into acting. “I’m definitely interested in acting, but I don’t know if I would or not,” she told HipHopWired. “I’ve never tried so I could be a terrible actor, and if that’s the case then I don’t think I would [laughs]. I gotta try first, maybe I’ll read a script and let you know how that goes! I’m definitely interested in it.”

On the music front, Azalea just dropped her Trap Gold mixtape, but fans are still waiting for the release date of her The New Classic debut.

Check out Azalea’s new flicks below.

Photos: Rap-Up/House of Holland

