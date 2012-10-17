Future ft. Kelly Rowland – “Neva End (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Whoever said autotune was dead, must have not have told Future. The man behind the Freebandz movement is gearing up to drop his follow-up album to his surprisingly good debut album, Pluto, with Pluto 3D this winter.

The astronaut grabs up one third of Destiny’s Child to croon on the remix to “Neva End,” which originally appeared on his Pluto LP. Not only does Kelly Rowland sing a whole lot better than our boy Future, but she’s a whole lot easier on the eyes.

Get a listen to the joint down below and be on the look out for Pluto 3D and Super Future in the near future.

