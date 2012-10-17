CLOSE
Gucci Mane ft. Future – “F**k The World” [VIDEO]

With Trap God getting ready to hit the streets tonight, Gucci Mane drops his Future assisted joint, “F**k The World.” The video, which also serves as a tribute to fallen Brick Squad artist, Slim Dunkin, takes place in a lavish mansion with the autotune hero, Future, singing the hook.

We are only a few hours away from getting the whole mixtape on WorldStarTapes, that makes its debut today. We saw photos of the behind the scenes footage of this video a few weeks back, but now you can check it out in its entirety down below.

Check in at approximately 10:17 (go figure!) for Gucci Mane’s Trap God. 

