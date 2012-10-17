Gucci Mane ft. Future – “F**k The World” [VIDEO]

With Trap God getting ready to hit the streets tonight, Gucci Mane drops his Future assisted joint, “F**k The World.” The video, which also serves as a tribute to fallen Brick Squad artist, Slim Dunkin, takes place in a lavish mansion with the autotune hero, Future, singing the hook.

We are only a few hours away from getting the whole mixtape on WorldStarTapes, that makes its debut today. We saw photos of the behind the scenes footage of this video a few weeks back, but now you can check it out in its entirety down below.

Check in at approximately 10:17 (go figure!) for Gucci Mane’s Trap God.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Tyga Buys $6.5 Million California Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]