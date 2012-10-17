Hit-Boy – “East vs West” [VIDEO]

Fifteen years later, Hit-Boy revisits the dark days of the East Coast/West Coast beef that claimed the lives of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. in the visuals for “East vs West.” On the track, the California MC/producer spits vivid details about the events leading to the demise of both fallen MCs, channeling two of each’s most memorable looks in the process.

When young Chauncey isn’t crafting smash records to other artists, he’s honing his mastery with the pen. “East vs West” is just further proof for why the unaware should check out Hit-Boy’s solo mixtape, Hit-Story, which has an upcoming tour in November.

Check out the visuals for “East vs West” below.



Photo: Vimeo