Uncle Murda Delivers His View Of The Culture On “Rap Up 2023”

Uncle Murda has carved out a particular niche for himself via his “Rap Up” series that he began some years ago. The East New York, Brooklyn rapper is back with “Rap Up 2023” and as one can imagine, several big names catch shots and strays along the way.

Uncle Murda, rocking over a beat from Great John, opens up the song seemingly suggesting that the medical episode Jamie Foxx suffered earlier this year was allegedly connected to drug use. Blueface and Soulja Boy, both engaged in a public feud, were mentioned by Murda and Young Thug caught a shot along with Gunna, with Murda admitting that the latter’s latest album was “hot.”

Rising star Sexxy Red caught some criticism over her lyrics and even mentioned that he heard alleged rumors of the rapper having STDs. He then flipped that thought into Sexxy Red’s hook from Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” track from the Canadian rapper’s For All The Dogs album, adding that young girls shouldn’t be listening to her music.

Continuing his unrelenting assault on the culture, Uncle Murda then aimed at André 3000 and his New Blue Sun album, echoing the same complaints other fans of the Outkast rapper voiced over Stacks choosing to play flute instead of rapping.

Other names mentioned included Joe Budden, Taxstone, Cardi B, Offset, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Elliott Wilson, and more.

Check out Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2023” below.

