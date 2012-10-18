Method Man, Freddie Gibbs & Streetlife – “Built For This” [VIDEO]

RZA has done what was seemingly the impossible in 2012. He’s crafted a soundtrack that people are legitimately excited for. With music from Pusha T, Kanye West, The Wu-Tang Clan and many more, The Man With The Iron Fists is one of the most stellar soundtracks we’ve heard in quite a while.

“Built For This,” is another helping off of that impressive project that features the likes of Wu brethren, Method Man, Freddie Gibbs and Streetlife. Gangsta Gibbs runs the street of Chinatown with Mr. Meff and Streetlife with spliced in clips of the upcoming Kung-Fu flick starring and produced by the RZA.

Check the video out down below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

• Bangin Candy: Wankaego Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Props: Complex