Fabolous “Slefish Freestyle,” Offset & Mango Foo “Skyami” & More | Daily Visuals 1.2.23

It’s officially 2024 and while we’re all looking to see which artists have their breakout year and make a name for themselves, Fabolous is here to remind everyone that the OG’s are still a force to be reckoned with.

Continuing to drop off new material, Fab comes through with some new visuals to “Selfish Freestyle” in which the Brooklyn rapper throws on a spiffy fur coat to match his white Range Rover and hits the highway on the way to the studio to lay down the kind of bars that made him a fan favorite amongst Hip-Hoppers two decades ago. Jesus H. Christ, time flies.

Offset meanwhile seems to be doing just fine after his public breakup with Cardi B and in the clip for “Skyami,” he and Mango Foo hole up in a private estate where they’re joined by thick bikini clad women who give new meaning to the term “thunder clap” as they twerk like they aren’t putting lives in danger with their rumps. Talk about ride or die.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Tjay, That Girl Lay Lay featuring T.I., and more.

FABOLOUS – “SELFISH FREESTYLE”

OFFSET & MANGO FOO – “SKYAMI”

LIL TJAY – “SCARED 2 BE LONELY”

THAT GIRL LAY LAY FT. T.I. – “FOREAL”

PHILTHY RICH – “NO MOTION”

STACK BEATZ – “ON DA GRIND”

INTENCE – “YEAR OF GEAR”

ERIC BELLINGER & OMARION – “WAITING 4 YOU”

STEFFLON DON & VICTONY – “DEADLY”