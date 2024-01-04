The Game & Big Hit ft. Hit-Boy “Paisley Dreams,” Usher & H.E.R. “Risk It All” & More | Daily Visuals 1.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like forever since we’ve heard or seen any new work from Compton’s favorite son, The Game, but your friendly neighborhood gang banger is starting off 2024 with, well, a bang and has linked up with another OG to put that work in.

Collaborating with Hit-Boy and his father, Big Hit for the black-and-white visuals to “Paisley Dreams,” Chuck Taylor and Big Hit take on the role of two hitmen a la Pulp Fiction and roll through the streets of LA with a body in the trunk before Hit-Boy takes over the track for “P Fiction.” Game still got that work that’ll make your head bop, B.

On the R&B tip, Usher and H.E.R. get sexy with it and in their clip for “Risk It All,” the two strip down to their drawers and pose in multiple positions that are both sensual and artistic.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Gorilla Boy Nuk, Philthy Rich, YN Jay, Louis Ray and Skinny T, and more.

THE GAME & BIG HIT FT. HIT-BOY – “PAISLEY DREAMS/P FICTION”

USHER & H.E.R. – “RISK IT ALL”

GORILLA BOY NUK – “LET IT GO”

PHILTHY RICH, YN JAY, LOUIE RAY & SKNNY T – “FAKE OPPS”

HOTBOYSCREW FT. MIJAEE 1K – “ACT A AZZ”

MONEY MAN – “GANDHI”

COSANOSTRA – “NO PAPE”

BABYTRON – “MERRY SH*TMAS”