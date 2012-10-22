2 Chainz ft. Diddy & Rick Ross – “Birthday Song (Bugatti Boyz Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

A version of this remix was featured on Rick Ross‘ latest mixtape, The Black Bar Mitzvah, but this new mix is the official version of the song which originally appeared on 2 Chainz, Based On A T.R.U. Story.

A few subtle nuances are changed on this song, but the ish talk and lavish lyrics are on full display with Diddy and Rick Ross. Diddy also wants you to bury him beside a billionaire and he guarantees that he’ll be a billionaire when he dies.

Hard to bet against him. Get a listen to the Bugatti Boyz remix of 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song,” down below.

—

Photo: Getty

Props: HHNM