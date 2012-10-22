Future ft. 2 Chainz and Waka Flocka Flame – “Mind Blown” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Future’s double mixtape, Super Future/ Fire Marshall was supposed to hit the net tomorrow but it looks like that date is getting pushed back. Too bad, because a lot of the records that have leaked from the mixtape have been pretty promising.

Here’s another joint off of the project that features Waka Flocka Flame and 2 Chainz. “Mind Blown,” is produced by Kongo Beats and is another fun record, for which Future seems to specialize in.

It seems like only a matter of time before 2 Chainz and Future just drop a full project together. A ratchet version of Best Of Both Worlds perhaps? Just a thought. Get a listen to “Mind Blown” down below.

Photo: Billboard