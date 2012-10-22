Jim Jones ft. Lil Wayne & T.W.O. – “60 Racks (Remix)” [VIDEO]

Jim Jones and T.W.O. grab up Lil Wayne for the remix of “60 Racks.” This video is something like the strip club world tour as the Dipset and YMCMB connect to hit up Perfections in New York City and King Of Diamonds in Miami, Florida.

Jimmy lives the Vampire Life in this video as he hops from city to city in the middle of the night all in search of a good time, and lets be honest, some big ole’ booties. Juelz Santana and Birdman join the fun as they hit up some of the most infamous night spots in the United States.

Spooky! Hit below to check out the video for “60 Rackz.”

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

• Bangin Candy: Wankaego Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube