Kendrick Lamar ft. Jay Rock, Ab Soul & Schoolboy Q – “Swimming Pools (Black Hippy Remix)” [LISTEN]

One of the bonus tracks on Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d. city is the remix to his second single, “Swimming Pools (Drank).” Nitpicking fans of the album, which by all accounts has lived up to the hype, had said that a lack of Black Hippy members on the album was a disappointment.

Well ask and you shall receive, as K. Dot, Ab Soul, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock all get on the remix to “Swimming Pools” together and dive right in. When you cop the album at Target, you will get this song with the album.

Get a listen to the song down below, and make sure you go pick up the album right here. No, seriously. Buy that s**t.

Props: DD