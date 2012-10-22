2 Chainz Performs At Howard University Homecoming [VIDEO]

It was a huge weekend for Howard University, as current students, alumni and passers by got to celebrate being part of the renowned institution with some dope performances at this year’s Yardfest.

Big names like T.I., Meek Mill, Drake, 2 Chainz, and Pusha T touched the stage for the D.C. area crowd. The event was so huge that a near riot was caused when Drake came out to perform the smash hit “No Lie” with the “Hair Weave Killer” himself.

You can look at the enormous crowd rocking to the colossal acts from the point of view of the stage during the performance. Have to commend HU crowd for rocking so hard to the point of rioting and even withstanding a heavy rain to watch some of their favorite artist.

2 Chainz album Based On A T.R.U. Story is in stores now and available for digital download on iTunes now.

Photo: Youtube