Action Bronson – “The Symbol” [VIDEO]

Action Bronson is…different. His newest video for “The Symbol” is proof positive that the portly New York rapper is cut from a very different cloth.
Directed by Rik Cordero, Action Bronson plays a cheesy action movie hero ripped straight from the 1970s. This video features a ton of hilarious one-liners followed by some intense close-ups with Bam-Bam beating up people who owe him money, unruly pimps and more.
This song will be featured on the Alchemist-produced Rare Chandeliers mixtape which will be dropping pretty soon. Check out the video down below.
Photo: YouTube