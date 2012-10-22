Wiz Khalifa ft. Ghostface Killah & Boy Jones – “I Go Hard” [LISTEN]

The soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists, may be one of the most impressive soundtracks in a long time. Wiz Khalifa, Boy Jones (ODB’s son) and the legendary Ghostface Killah all join forces for this new joint off of the soundtrack, “I Go Hard.”

A funny story about this is that years ago, Wiz Khalifa had a presumed beef with who he thought was Ghostface Killah after calling him “one of the softest rappers in the game” on Twitter. After some investigation, the tweet was revealed to be @BigGhostfase, the parody of the real mccoy.

The stories of the early days of rappers on Twitter are truly hilarious, but we digress. Check out “I Go Hard,” off of The Man In The Iron Fists soundtrack, in stores now.

—

Photo: The Urban Daily