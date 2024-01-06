Subscribe
News

Travis Scott ft. Rob49 & 21 Savage “Topia Twins,” E-40 ft. Larry June & Clyde Carson “GPS” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.23

Travis Scott and company hosts a gang of twins on a boat ride and E-40 hosts a house party with women thick enough to have absorbed their twin. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on January 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

It’s been a hot minute since Travis Scott dropped his last album, Utopia but that doesn’t mean that the man is done dropping off new work from the months old project.

Linking up with Rob48 and 21 Savage for his visuals to “Topia Twins,” Travis Scott and company take to the high seas on a luxurious yacht with a gang of beautiful women and their twin sisters! Where the hell did they find so many attractive twins?! It was like a commercial for Doublemint Gum.

Back on the Left Coast, Hip-Hop legend E-40 decides to throw a little soiree for himself and his peoples and in his clip for the Larry June and Clyde Carson the trio kick it in a fancy mansion while accompanied by some thick women who are dressed to impress… rappers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kash Doll, Trixta Savage, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. ROB49 & 21 SAVAGE – “TOPIA TWINS”

E-40 FT. LARRY JUNE & CLYDE CARSON – “GPS”

KASH DOLL – “POWER”

TRIXTA SAVAGE – “PAIN”

PROPAIN – “KARMA”

KLI – “CALLING”

ROD D FT. POPPA HUSSEIN MINISTER KEYS & SHAY – “FIGHTING MY DEMONS”

K CAMP – “YOUNG & FREE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
15 itemsCelebrity Sightings In New York City - November 17, 2022

Jonathan Majors Makes First Appearance Since Guilty Verdict, Mentions Coretta Scott King As X Clowns

01.08.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close