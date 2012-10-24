Kanye West Attends Maison Martin Margiela x H&M Collection Launch In NYC [PHOTOS]

Last night (October 23rd), Maison Martin Margiela and H&M celebrated the launch of their collaborative collection with a shindig at 5 Beekman Street in NYC. One of the attendees on hand was Kanye West, who came through freshly dipped in clothes from the collection, early.

West, who has reportedly also been busy lending his production touch to Lil Wayne, took in the festivities rocking a mean cream colored overcoat, while the rest of his gear was all white save for a pair of black kicks. Yeezy will be performing in NYC tonight at an already sold-out Galaxy World Your 2012 show to celebrate the launch of the Galaxy Galaxy Note II.

For civilians, the Maison Martin Margiela x H&M will be available in stores starting November 15th. Check out the flicks of Kanye, with no Kim Kardashian in sight (see Sarah Jessica Parker making an impression, though), in the gallery.

Photos: Hypebeast, Instagram

