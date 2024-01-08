Subscribe
Jay-Z Takes Home An Emmy For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z always said: "I will not lose."

Published on January 8, 2024

Just when it seemed like Jay-Z’s days of winning awards in the entertainment industry were well behind him, the man goes and earns another spoil to add to his illustrious trophy case.

On Sunday (Jan. 7), during the 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Jay-Z took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for co-directing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which starred Rihanna and was so lit that it had senior citizens recreating her performance. Yeah, that really happened.

Co-directing the show with Hamish Hamilton, Hova beat out the likes of Joel Gallen (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage), Linda Mendoza (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer), Paul Miller (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love), and Glenn Weiss (The Oscars).

Though this might be Jay-Z’s first award for the work he did, Hamilton has been directing the Super Bowl Halftime show since 2010 and has also put in work for the Academy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and even the Special Olympics. Glad to see him take home some gold for all his good work.

If you forgot just how dope Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was, check it out below. Let us know your thoughts on Jay-Z and Hamish Hamilton taking home the gold in the comments section.

