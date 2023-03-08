Jay-Z Sends Flowers To Seniors Who Redid Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

While he may not have a presence on social media Jay-Z doesn’t miss a beat. He sent flowers to an senior home who redid Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.
As spotted on Bossip the residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky got major respect from the legendary MC. It seems they were left very inspired viewing Rihanna’s game changing performance at the Super Bowl Half Time show. So much so they replicated her performance but gave it a more mature flair. They shared the clip on social media and the footage quickly went viral on TikTok. Their hilarious rendition eventually landed on Jay-Z’s radar prompting him to thank them with a spread of fresh florals.
You can view their rendition of Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance below which has been viewed over 30 million times, below.
