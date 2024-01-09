Fabolous “OSHO Freestyle,” B.G. “Gold Teeth Gizzle” & More | Daily Visuals 1.8.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fabolous really starting off 2024 with a bang as he’s been dropping off new work like he’s looking for a record deal and it doesn’t seem like the man is going to be slowing down anytime soon.

In his latest visuals for “OSHO Freestyle,” the Brooklyn rapper takes to Dubai where he’s treated like royalty as he cruises through the highway in an all-white Rolls-Royce before landing at an exclusive party where he signs a few autographs and performs for the high-class crowd. That man trying to make 2024 his.

Back in America, B.G. is looking to restablish himself in the rap game as well and in his clip for “Gold Teeth Gizzle” the Hot Boyz OG posts up next to some military tanks and choppers while spitting his bars and reminding everyone he’s a soldier out in these streets. Homie just did 12 years in the bing so show him some respect.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints oyu might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Flip, ScarLip featuring NLE Choppa, and more.

FABOLOUS – “OSHO FREESTYLE”

B.G. – “GOLD TEETH GIZZLE”

LIL FLIP – “THE ORIGINATOR”

SCARLIP FT. NLE CHOPPA – “BLICK”

D BLOCK EUROPE – “SKIMS”

FINESSE2TYMES FT. B.G. – “GANGSTAFIED”

ERIC BELLINGER – “LA PERLA”

J STONE – “NUMBERS LIE TOO”

TORAE – “THE BUBBLE CHIP”