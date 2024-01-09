HHW Gaming: Ice-T’s Theory Throws Cold Water On ‘Def Jam Vendetta’ Coming Back

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Many gamers have been wondering when, in a time when we have gotten some fire remakes, EA will spin the block and bring back Def Jam Vendetta. Hip-hop legend Ice-T shared a theory about why the game hasn’t come to fruition, and spoiler alert: there’s a good chance it won’t ever come back.

Ice-T spends much of his downtime when he’s not acting by picking up the sticks and is a playable character in Def Jam: Fight For NY.

He decided to chime in on Def Jam Vendetta being left in the vault and threw cold water on many gamers, hoping for the video game to return with his theory on the matter.

The game, which featured rappers like Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, even Joe Budden, and anyone involved in the Hip-Hop world, including Jacob The Jeweler, was as if they took wrestling video games like WCW/NWO Revenge and merged it with Street Fighter to deliver what many call one of greatest fighting games ever.

“So many people ask me why this game hasn’t been brought back for the newer consoles. Maybe because they’d have to pay for voice and music rights again. Maybe?” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He continued, “Here’s the BIG problem.. I don’t think they paid ANY of us ANYTHING to be in that original game… I know I didn’t get any type of substantial money. It’s was a situation where you didn’t want to be left OUT of the game. Well….. Yesterday’s price is not Today’s price..!”

Notable gamer, streamer, and famous Blerd actor Khleo Thomas further explained why the game might never be remade.

The “Colors” crafter did point out that he did receive the bag for his voice work in GTA V and Gears of War.

Welp.

Def Jam Teased The Games Possible Return In 2020

Neither EA nor Def Jam have ever confirmed this to be the roadblock keeping the game from returning, but it seems plausible. Def Jam, under Kevin Liles’s leadership, hinted at bringing the game back in a tweet, writing: “#itsinthename Thinking I should bring back the series. How many of y’all would like to see this happen #DefJamEnterprises let me know.”

Def Jam even got people’s hope in August 2020 when they tweeted that fans wanted them to make another fighting game. The record label even said they would announce special news if their X account hits a million followers.

Nothing came of it.

If Def Jam Vendetta does come back, count as one of the many who will welcome the news, but we have zero faith that the game will make it onto next-gen systems.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty