Big Sean & French Montana Perform “Mula” At Powerhouse 2012 [VIDEO]

Big Sean was one of the special guest performers at Philadelphia’s Powerhouse 2012 this past weekend. After running through a ton of his more familiar tunes, Sean Don jumped into his mixtape favorite, “Mula,” on Detroit.

For the first time together, he brings up Bad Boy recording artist French Montana, to perform the track which will soon have a video for it. The Philly crowd goes crazy for French Montana‘s fan-friendly verse, with the audience reciting it word for word.

There truly is nothing more important than the “Mula,” so see the Powerhouse crowd react to it after the kick. Be on the lookout for Sean’s sophomore album, Hall Of Fame on December 18th.

Photo: Ajon Brodie