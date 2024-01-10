Skepta Apologizes For New Single Artwork That Some Linked To The Holocaust

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Skepta is gearing up for a return to music but is currently contending with a mild bit of unintended controversy. The cover art for his upcoming single “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” angered some who linked the images from the cover art to the Holocaust.

Skepta shared via X, formerly Twitter, that the images for “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” were not intended to offend the Jewish community nor was it meant to reference the Holocaust, a harrowing moment in history that left millions dead.

From X:

I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward – Skepta

Skepta followed that statement with the following:

I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention. But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it. So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board for the 1980’s UK story for my album ‘Knife & Fork’

Gas Me Up (DILIGENT) will be out January 26th as planned.

Knife & Fork does not yet have a release date.

—

Photo: Getty