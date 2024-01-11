Talib Kweli & Madlib ft. Wildchild & Q-Tip “One For Biz,” Bas ft. Amaarae “Decent” & More | Daily Visuals 1.10.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While we may never get another full length Black Star album from Talib Kweli and Mos Def ever again, Talib Kweli still has some fellow rap peers to rely on whenever he gets in the booth and drops off some new work for the Hip-Hop purists of the game.

Linking up with Madlib for the Wild for the Wildchild and Q-Tip assisted visuals to “One For Biz,” Talib and company take to a sunny beach resort hotel in Kendwa, Tanzania where they rock the crowd by night before enjoying some waves by day as they ride a boat on the open sea while dropping their bars and stuntin’ in cruise wear. Unfortunately Q-Tip wasn’t able to make the trip.

On the R&B tip, Bas gets all in his feelings and for his Amaarae assisted clip to “Decent,” animation is the name of the game as we’re treated to an animated feature which shows how a couple can feel when going through the motions of a relationship.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rapsody and KenTheMan, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

