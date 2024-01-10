Tupac Shakur’s Allegeded Killer, Duane “Keefe D” Davis Granted Bail & House Arrest

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, was granted bail and house arrest.

Spotted on The HuffPost, a Las Vegas judge set bail for Davis at $750,000 for the Los Angeles gang leader who was charged with orchestrating the murder of the legendary Hip-Hop star in 1996.

The judge also said Davis could go on house arrest after Davis’ attorneys successfully argued their client doesn’t pose a danger to society due to his health issues.

Per The HuffPost:

Court-appointed attorneys for Duane “Keffe D” Davis told The Associated Press after the hearing in Las Vegas that they believe he can post bail. They had asked for bail of not more than $100,000.

The lawyers argued in a court filing a day before that their client — not witnesses, as prosecutors had said — faced danger. And they say that their 60-year-old client is in poor health after battling cancer, which is in remission, and that he won’t flee to avoid trial.

“We believe he can” post bail, public defender Robert Arroyo said after Tuesday’s hearing.

Attorneys For Duane “Keefe D” Davis Had A Solid Argument