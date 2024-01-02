Keffe D Asks For House Arrest Ahead Of Tupac Murder Trial

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Keffe D’s big day is just months away but he hopes to spend this time at home. He is looking to be granted house arrest ahead of the Tupac trial.

TMZ is reporting that the Compton, California native rather spend his time under supervised release as he awaits the big day. Last week the legal team for Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis formally requested he be granted house arrest as they claim his health is declining and the 60-year-old poses no threat to the community. If house arrest is not an option they asked that he be given a “reasonable” bail. According to KTNV they submitted a motion detailing their reasoning. “Duane should not be denied bail in this case. It cannot be said that the proof is evident and the presumption great that Duane is guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Shakur,” the motion read. “This court should release Duane on house arrest with electronic monitoring pending trial.”

Prosecutors vehemently disagree and say that witnesses are in risk if he were to be released. According to 8 News Now the state says Keefe D spoke to his family on October 9 where his son told him “around the city, they talking about it’s a green light on our side.” Prosecutors reason that this is code for an “authorization to kill”. Additionally, they state adds that the phone call came shortly after his lawyers were provided a list of the cooperating witnesses.

Keefe D was arrested in September 2023 for his involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur. He has plead not guilty to the charges. The trial is set to commence in June.