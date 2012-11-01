50 Cent Announces He’s Leaving “The Money Team”

It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday. Last night on Twitter, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took to his account to announce that The Money Team is no more.

While he didn’t go into full details explaining why he would no longer be working with Floyd “Money” Mayweather, one can assume that his new deal with Manny Pacquiao can be a reason.

“TMT IS OVER. the money team is no longer a team. So it SMS promotions that’s it thats all. SMSaudio,” 50 Cent tweeted last night. “

“I’m no longer a part [of] or down with TMT promotions. SMSaudio. If anyone wants a money team jacket I’m selling mine for a dollar. The [snap] back hat comes with it. That’s a [fair] price. I move the fighters to SMSpromotion cause the other half of the money team .Didnt put up there$MONEY$.SMSaudio. Get your TMT sweat suit NOW!! For just $7.99 on line No shipping and handling.”

Damn, it was all good just a year ago.

—

Photo: Swanson Comminications